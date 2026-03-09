Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Chiefs sign Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker III

Lynne Sladky/AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a first down as New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed free agent running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker recently led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship over the New England Patriots.

Several media outlets reported the news Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

