Report: Chiefs sign TE Travis Kelce to 3-year, $54.7M deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that tight end Travis Kelce signed a 3-year, $54.7 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Rapoport, the deal can be worth up to $57.7 million. The first year of the contract will be worth $12 million plus $3 million in incentives.

#Chiefs Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce has signed his contract, officially locking him in for 2026.



It’s a 3-year, $54.735M deal that can be worth up to $57.735M ($18.245M average) done by agent Mike Simon (@mikevmgsports) of @milkhoneysport. Year 1 is $12M plus 3M in incentives. pic.twitter.com/2iYvstuMrC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2026

Shortly after the news broke, a video of Kelce talking to Chiefs Kingdom was posted on the team's X page.

2026 will be Kelce's 14th NFL season, all with the Chiefs.

Kelce finished last season with 76 receptions, 851 yards and five touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors for the 11th time in his career.

Yet, the Chiefs finished the regular season with a disappointing 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Kansas City drafted Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

Since then, he's put up sure-fire Hall of Fame numbers and could potentially reach the top five all-time in catches, the top 15 all-time in receiving yards, and the top 20 in receiving touchdowns this upcoming season.

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