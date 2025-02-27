Report: Chiefs to place franchise tag on RG Trey Smith

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to franchise tag right guard Trey Smith, according to multiple reports from NFL insiders.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Chiefs hope to do a long-term deal with Smith.

For now, Smith is reportedly on a 1-year, $23.4M deal that is fully guaranteed.

The 25-year-old was on the last year of his rookie contract, worth over $6.5 million.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion and made his first Pro Bowl appearance during the 2024 season.

He has started in all 67 games he's played for the Chiefs.

—