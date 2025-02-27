Watch Now
Report: Chiefs to place franchise tag on RG Trey Smith

Team hopes to do long-term deal with Pro Bowl guard
David Zalubowski/AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to franchise tag right guard Trey Smith, according to multiple reports from NFL insiders.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Chiefs hope to do a long-term deal with Smith.

For now, Smith is reportedly on a 1-year, $23.4M deal that is fully guaranteed.

The 25-year-old was on the last year of his rookie contract, worth over $6.5 million.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion and made his first Pro Bowl appearance during the 2024 season.

He has started in all 67 games he's played for the Chiefs.

