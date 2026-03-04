Report: Chiefs to send CB Trent McDuffie to Rams for 29th overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly working on a ”blockbuster trade deal,” per Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider.

Schefter says the Chiefs would trade All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams for the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as picks in the fifth and sixth rounds. The deal would also include a third-round pick in 2027.

Full trade, per source:



Rams receive:

🏈CB Trent McDuffie



Chiefs receive:

🏈1st-round pick, No. 29

🏈5th

🏈6th

🏈2027- 3rd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2026

McDuffie, 25, would then be expected to sign a long-term deal with LA, per Schefter.

The corner back was picked 21st overall by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

His first four seasons in the NFL resulted in two AP All-Pro selections, three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins.

The Chiefs report he is tied for the second-most sacks for a cornerback in league history in a player’s first two seasons (4).

McDuffie played college ball at Washington.

Schefter reports this is the second time in three years the team has traded away a top cornerback, the first being L’Jarius Sneed, who went to the Titans.

The future of cornerback Jaylen Watson is reportedly up in the air as well. Schefter says Watson is set to become a free agent next week.

Several Chiefs players were quick to react to the news on social media.

Damn.. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2026

😭😭noooooooooooooooo — Z A Y 🖤 (@XavierWorthy) March 4, 2026

—