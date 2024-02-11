Report | Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney not expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite being absent from the Kansas City Chiefs' final injury report, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Toney left his mark in last year's Super Bowl with a 65-yard punt return that helped pave the way to a Chiefs victory. But this season, Toney has garnered a different type of attention, partially due to an Instagram live rant made before the AFC Championship game.

When asked about the comments, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not appear worried and said Toney would participate in practice and the team will "see how he does."

Now that kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII is under nine hours away, it does not seem likely that Toney will have an opportunity to recapture last year's Super Bowl magic.

Toney has not played with the Chiefs since the team defeated the Patriots 27-17 on Dec. 17.

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. CST.