Report: Chris Jones agrees to record-deal with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones is expected to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is for five-years with around $95 million of it guaranteed. The full terms of the deal were still being worked out on Saturday night.

Chris Jones’ 5-year deal should make him the NFL’s highest-paid DT at around $32M per year. The first $95M or so are essentially guaranteed, and the final numbers are still being worked out. But a mammoth deal for a mammoth defender as a result of good-faith negotiations. https://t.co/w2Xub4OpR0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

The deal is also expected to average around $32 million dollars per year. That would top Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald who's contract averaged $31.6 million overall. The average would make Jones the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

The former 2016 second-round pick was set to reach the free agency tampering period on Monday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m.

Jones took to X and gave his response on Saturday night.

KC….5 more years of greatness! 3x pic.twitter.com/gds8ecwCmJ — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 10, 2024

Free agency formally beings on Wednesday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

—