Report: Chris Jones agrees to record-deal with Chiefs

Steve Luciano/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates with his son after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Posted at 10:39 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 23:39:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones is expected to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is for five-years with around $95 million of it guaranteed. The full terms of the deal were still being worked out on Saturday night.

The deal is also expected to average around $32 million dollars per year. That would top Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald who's contract averaged $31.6 million overall. The average would make Jones the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

The former 2016 second-round pick was set to reach the free agency tampering period on Monday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m.

Jones took to X and gave his response on Saturday night.

Free agency formally beings on Wednesday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

