Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Report: Former Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins agrees to deal with Baltimore Ravens

Chiefs Raiders Football
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Locher/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) catches a 16-yard pass before running out of bounds as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Chiefs Raiders Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a post on X by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Hopkins reached an agreement Tuesday with the Ravens on a one-year, $5 million deal that could get up to $6 million.

41IS TheMic co-host Nick Jacobs weighed in on the news Hopkins was no longer with the Chiefs.

"DeAndre Hopkins may have not been here very long, but his impact on Xavier Worthy’s growth will pay off for quite sometime," Jacobs stated in a post on X. "Hopkins loves ball and he was always very thoughtful with his answers. If you asked the right questions, he would always teach you something in an interview."

Chiefs DeAndre Hopkins.jpg
Newly acquired Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke with reporters on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

Hopkins played the 2024 season with the Chiefs, catching 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns.

The 32-year-old Hopkins has gained over 1,000 yards in pass receptions seven times in his career.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo