Report: Former Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins agrees to deal with Baltimore Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a post on X by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Hopkins reached an agreement Tuesday with the Ravens on a one-year, $5 million deal that could get up to $6 million.

41IS TheMic co-host Nick Jacobs weighed in on the news Hopkins was no longer with the Chiefs.

"DeAndre Hopkins may have not been here very long, but his impact on Xavier Worthy’s growth will pay off for quite sometime," Jacobs stated in a post on X. "Hopkins loves ball and he was always very thoughtful with his answers. If you asked the right questions, he would always teach you something in an interview."

Nick Jacobs/KSHB Newly acquired Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke with reporters on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

Hopkins played the 2024 season with the Chiefs, catching 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns.

The 32-year-old Hopkins has gained over 1,000 yards in pass receptions seven times in his career.

—

