Report: Free-agent QB Gardner Minshew to sign 1-year deal with Chiefs

Lynne Sladky/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew answers a question during a news conference at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Pro Bowler replaces quarterback Carson Wentz as QB2 behind Patrick Mahomes.

Minshew was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he primarily started for two seasons.

He was then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 regular season began and became a backup behind Jalen Hurts for the next two years.

Minshew has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

He originally gained notoriety due to his time with the Washington State Cougars, where he set the Pac-12 Conference season records for passing yards and completions and made First-Team All-Pac-12.

