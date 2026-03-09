Report: TE Travis Kelce set to return to Chiefs for 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple reports Monday indicated that tight end Travis Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for this upcoming season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kelce, 36, will stay in Kansas City for his 14th season.

Back for more: #Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him.



At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay. pic.twitter.com/3yiT63vvYp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Monday's reports represent a culmination of a months-long dance between the two sides following the conclusion of a disappointing 6-11 2025 regular season. At each step of the dance, both sides appeared ready to reunite.

The Chiefs are the only team Kelce has known in his 13-year NFL career. The team drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He's since put up sure-fire Hall of Fame numbers.

—