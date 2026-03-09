Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Report: TE Travis Kelce set to return to Chiefs for 2026

Broncos Chiefs Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Broncos Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple reports Monday indicated that tight end Travis Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for this upcoming season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kelce, 36, will stay in Kansas City for his 14th season.

Monday's reports represent a culmination of a months-long dance between the two sides following the conclusion of a disappointing 6-11 2025 regular season. At each step of the dance, both sides appeared ready to reunite.

The Chiefs are the only team Kelce has known in his 13-year NFL career. The team drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He's since put up sure-fire Hall of Fame numbers.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo