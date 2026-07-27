Wife of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy shot in DC area; son in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot Sunday night outside Washington, D.C. Bieniemy's son is in custody.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said around 7:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, deputies were sent to the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, on a reported shooting.

When first responders arrived, they located an adult female who had been shot several times. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he remained in custody Monday morning without bond.

A Chiefs spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Monday that the club was aware of an incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.

“Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time,” the spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The Chiefs entered the third day of training camp on Monday morning in St. Joseph. Eric Bieniemy was with the team during its practices on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

