Reports: Chiefs sign DE George Kalaftis to 4-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports: Chiefs and Defensive End George Karlaftis agreed Sunday on a four-year, $93 million contract extension.

Several of the reports stated $62 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Chiefs DE George Karlaftis has agreed to four-year, $88 million extension, per source. The deal has a max value of $93 million in new money, with $32 million fully guaranteed at signing, and another $30 million in injury guarantees that roll into full guarantees. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 20, 2025

The Chiefs have not made an official announcement as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

The team is gathering for training camp on Sunday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

