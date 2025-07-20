Reports: Chiefs sign DE George Kalaftis to 4-year deal

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian during an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports: Chiefs and Defensive End George Karlaftis agreed Sunday on a four-year, $93 million contract extension.

Several of the reports stated $62 million of the deal is guaranteed.

The Chiefs have not made an official announcement as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

The team is gathering for training camp on Sunday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

