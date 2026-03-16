Reports: Chiefs acquire former 1st-round pick, QB Justin Fields, from NY Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded for quarterback Justin Fields — a former first-round draft pick — from the New York Jets on Monday, reports indicated.

Multiple reports say the Chiefs will send a sixth-round pick to New York and take on salary in exchange for Fields.

The Chiefs will take on $3 million of the $10 million Justin Fields was guaranteed in 2026, per source. So, the Jets effectively offset both the cash and pick they gave up to get new starter Geno Smith by moving last year’s starter. https://t.co/4VyKJYvfRK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2026

The Chiefs were in need of a backup quarterback after last year’s backup, Gardner Minshew, signed a new deal to play in Arizona for the Cardinals.

With starter Patrick Mahomes coming off of a knee injury suffered late in the 2025 regular season, having someone with Fields' talents could give the Chiefs options to start the season if Mahomes isn’t able to make it back by the opener.

Fields, 27, was drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He played three seasons in Chicago, compiling a 16-37 record in 38 starts. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, where he went 4-2 in six games started.

For 2025, Fields was traded to the Jets, where he started nine games and went 2-7 in those games.

—