Reports: Chiefs, G Trey Smith reach 4-year, $92M deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the final pieces of the Kansas City Chiefs roster fell into place Tuesday.

Multiple online reports indicated the club had reached a four-year deal to keep guard Trey Smith in Kansas City.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the deal was worth a total of $92 million, with $70 million guaranteed.

Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith and the Chiefs reached agreement just ahead of today’s franchise-tag deadline on a four-year, $92 million deal that includes $70 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history, ESPN’s sources tell me and @ByNateTaylor.



It’s the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2025

The deal would make Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Smith, 26, has played all four of his NFL seasons with the Chiefs after he was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—