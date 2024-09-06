Rob Riggle hosts World's Largest Tailgate outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead, fans show loyalty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are known for their tailgating traditions, but on Thursday, fans kicked it up a notch as the Chiefs coined it "The World's Largest Tailgate," which was co-hosted by Rob Riggle.

"This could be the start of one of the most special seasons in football history, so yeah, I’m a little excited," Riggle said.

Longtime season ticket holder Richard Ackland has seen the excitement among fans grow over the last few years.

"I’ll put it to you this way — most of the time that I’ve had season tickets back in the early times, there weren’t cars parked in the parking lot out to this area," he said.

But, some fans have been tailgating all along, before it was The World's Largest Tailgate.

Brian Luton/KSHB Brian Stewart

"It's a tailgate that we've had since the early 90's," Brian Stewart said.

Fan Afton Smith has also held a tailgating spot for years.

Brian Luton/KSHB Afton Smith

"This is our sixth year in this spot," she said. "We have the same people every game."

But, above all the food, the activities and the gear, there's one thing Chiefs fans have in mind heading into this season.

“Three-peat," Riggle said. "That’s all I got in my head right now: three-peat, three-peat, three-peat. I believe it can happen."

