Sensory rooms at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium serve beyond Chiefs games

Two sensory rooms located at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are a resource for visitors who feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs hold the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium.

Beyond Chiefs games, the sensory rooms are available for other events at Arrowhead and will be open during the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, per Vice President of Fan Experience Jayne Martin.

“It’s a nice, serene place," Martin said. "It’s a place they can come and get away from the noise and be able to have some tactile environments to just kind of get to their place where they can self-regulate and then be able to return to the stadium.”

Aimee Gorrow is the program director of Camp Encourage, a summer camp for youth with autism in Kansas City. Employees of Camp Encourage staff the sensory rooms.

“Rooms like this make the difference between isolation and inclusion," Gorrow said.

In addition to the rooms, fans can grab sensory inclusive bags — filled with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and fidget toys — at Fan First Customer Relations booths around the stadium. The bags are free, and fans can bring them to their seats to enjoy.

“GEHA Field at Arrowhead is a really special place, and it’s one that we want everyone to be able to experience," Martin said.

