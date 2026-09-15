KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Mark Coronado says more and more international Chiefs fans are taking his Red Machine Party Bus to Arrowhead Stadium.

For the 2026 season opener, that included the Carnell family from Edmonton, Canada.

“Just the excitement to be with 80,000 fans, the loudest stadium," Jordan Carnell said. "Our experiences are just growing.”

Separated by divorce, united by Chiefs Kingdom: Canadian family travels to Arrowhead together

Those experiences refer to the Carnell family's Separation Tour. Jordan, his brother Jason, his sister Joycelyn, and their mom Jean have all gone through divorces, so they're traveling the world together.

“We do concerts, football games, baseball games," Joycelyn Carnell said.

But this game in Kansas City is different. Jason and Joycelyn say they became Chiefs fans three years ago, cheering from afar in Canada.

Monday, the Carnells didn't feel separated; they came together with Chiefs Kingdom.

Party bus brings first-timers to Arrowhead Stadium for MNF home opener

“We've done a few tailgates at a few different NFL stadiums. Honest to God, this is the most next-level experience that we've ever had," Joycelyn Carnell said.

At Double Tap in the River Market, where fans meet up before loading the Red Machine Party Bus, the Carnells clicked with fan Michael Williams.

Williams traveled from Arizona for his first game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Michael Williams

"It's just like a community coming together, but we're just all over the world," Williams said.

Coronado, co-owner of the party bus company, said he's noticed the Red Kingdom has increasingly become more international over the years.

"We have found that there's so many Chiefs Kingdoms that are outside of Kansas City, outside of the United States, that they're just popping up everywhere," Coronado said.

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