Stan's Bar-B-Q serves up Kansas City eats, Chiefs football

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Just outside Seattle, one restaurant is serving up a taste of Kansas City alongside a healthy dose of Chiefs football.

Stan’s Bar-B-Q, located in the scenic suburb of Issaquah, has become a gathering place for Kansas City fans looking to watch their team with fellow members of Chiefs Kingdom.

For founder Stan Phillips, the restaurant is an extension of a lifelong connection to the Chiefs that began growing up in Raytown, Missouri.

Stan's Bar-B-Q just outside Seattle serves up barbecue, Chiefs football

Phillips’ childhood included a unique view of the team. His father’s best friend was Bob Johnson, who rode Warpaint, the Chiefs’ horse mascot. Johnson would pick Phillips up on Sundays, giving him the chance to hold Warpaint in the tunnel and run around the locker room high-fiving players after the game.

Phillips eventually settled in Seattle. When he opened Stan’s Bar-B-Q, he brought a piece of the Midwest with him.

“It’s Kansas City style: white bread, sauce on the side,” Phillips said. “We do it just like I was brought up on.”

KSHB 41 Stan's Bar-B-Q

The restaurant has developed a loyal following, drawing regulars and new customers willing to travel long distances to watch their Chiefs.

“We have the same people show up, we have new people show up,” Phillips said. “We have people drive from Tacoma, Bellingham, and that’s a ways away, coming for games on Sundays.”

The Chiefs were in Seattle on Sunday for the first time since 2018, so Stan's Bar-B-Q was ready for another weekend of turning its dining room into Chiefs territory.

KSHB 41 Stan's Bar-B-Q

“When Chiefs fans hear about this place, they want to be with their fellow Chiefs fans, right?” Phillips said.

Phillips still makes it to several Chiefs home games each year and planned to attend the team’s matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday night.

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