Super Wild Card win: Scenes from coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in the coldest game ever at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the temperature was minus-4 degrees with a minus-27 wind chill at kickoff.

Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Fans watch behind the temperature being displayed on the field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Fans arrive before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, with an ice-coated mustache, watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Ice adheres to the hat of a grounds crew worker before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football A fan bundles up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football A Kansas City Chiefs fan is bundled up while watching warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Winter Weather Football A fan holds up a sign before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football A Kansas City Chiefs fan watches during warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs fans hold up a sign referencing the cold weather during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, seen through heat waves, watches from the bench during warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Winter Weather Football A fan not wearing a shirt gestures during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Winter Weather Football A Kansas City Chiefs fan holds up a sign during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP Winter Weather Dolphins Chiefs Football Frost is shown on the eyelashes and hat of a fan watching during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Winter Weather Football A fan in costume gestures before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is interviewed after his team defeated the Miami Dolphins in an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Winter Weather Football A Kansas City Chiefs fan cheers before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Fans cheer during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football The Kansas City Chiefs grounds crew were dragging the icy turf as Miami Dolphins players warmed up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs fans who braved sub-zero temperatures celebrate after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs fans were well bundled up for the below-zero weather during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Fans watch behind the temperature being displayed on the field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football A Kansas City Chiefs fan holds up a sign referencing the cold weather during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs fans were well bundled up for the below-zero weather during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football A Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Apparently not all Kansas City Chiefs fans thought the below-zero temperatures were that cold, during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated despite the below-zero temperatures during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes high fives fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football A Kansas City Chiefs fan attended the game wearing a thermometer, which wasn't accurate, as temperatures were below zero, during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Peter Aiken/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP Dolphins Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heads to the bench to get his helmet replaced after part of it was broken off during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.Photo by: Reed Hoffmann/AP

