Swifties rush to buy Taylor Swift, Chiefs-inspired merch at Charlie Hustle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Did the Kansas City Chiefs just win the Super Bowl again? In September? It certainly feels like it for Charlie Hustle, a Kansas City-based clothing store.

Though the Chiefs trounced the Chicago Bears on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the biggest headline from the game was superstar Taylor Swift making an appearance to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift's appearance at the game went viral and Charlie Hustle released two pieces inspired by Swift and the Chiefs.

Charlie Hustle said the merch was one of the fastest selling in 24 hours in its history.

The company said people are buying as if the Chiefs just won the Super Bowl.

For Swifties looking to buy one of the pieces, they'll have to wait because they're currently sold out.

Charlie Hustle said it's working to restock, though the business said it's already done so twice.

In addition, Charlie Hustle is hoping to launch two new garments by Tuesday night.

—

