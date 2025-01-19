Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead, joined by Caitlin Clark to watch Chiefs' 23-14 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as they face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Taylor arrived much earlier than usual — about two hours before kickoff — and was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings.

Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs vs Texans in AFC Divisional playoff

She spent some of the game sitting in a suite alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is likewise a big Chiefs fan.

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark rooting on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. ⭐ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zZse5PC3B7 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 18, 2025

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him play in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following them.

She has been spending more time in Kansas City lately after wrapping up her record-setting Eras Tour on Dec. 8 in Canada.

The Chiefs had a first-round bye in the playoffs after going 15-2 in the regular season and earning the No. 1 seed. They are trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls; Swift was on hand for the most recent one in Las Vegas, racing back from her concert in Tokyo the same weekend to make it in time for kickoff.