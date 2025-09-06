Taylor Swift seen as good-luck charm for Brazilian soccer team Corinthians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It appears pop superstar Taylor Swift wasn't able to make tonight's game to watch her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs players take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

But that's not stopping us from writing about her cool connections to tonight's game.

Friday's game is taking place at Arena Corinthians, home of the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians.

Fans of the team consider Taylor Swift a good-luck charm, claiming that Corinthians often wins games played before the release of one of her albums.

This tradition dates back to 2006, when Swift released her first album. That same week, Corinthians defeated both Cruzeiro and Palmeiras.

Between 2006 and 2022, she released ten albums—and Corinthians never lost a game in the week leading up to or following a release.

But in 2024, the streak ended. That year, Corinthians fell to Juventude in the Brazilian Championship, just two days before the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

