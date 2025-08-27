The Kansas City Chiefs announced today the players who made the team as they try to reach another Super Bowl.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift won't be the only person connected to the Chiefs who will be wearing a dazzling ring if the Chiefs' roster announced today wins another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs got down to their 53-man roster to begin the 2025-26 season.

Among the well-known players who didn't make the final roster were running back Carson Steele, defensive lineman Mike Pennel, Jr. and safety Mike Edwards.

There is plenty of offensive firepower coming back.

The team kept two quarterbacks on their active roster, Patrick Mahomes, the all-everything leader of the team and Gardner Minshew.

Veteran running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco figure to be featured in the Chiefs' offense. Elijah Mitchell and Brashsard Smith will join them in the backfield.

The Chiefs have plenty of wide receivers for Patrick Mahomes to choose from, including Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy.

Travis Kelce, fresh off a successful marriage proposal to Taylor Swift, will likely be among Mahomes' favorite targets in the team's passing offense.

Noah Gray and Jared Wiley are more-than-capable backups to Kelce.

The team kept nine offensive linemen, including starters Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia and Jawaan Taylor.

Chris Jones will once again be the man up front in the defense wrecking havoc in the opponent's backfield.

Among the returning players on the defensive line are George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu and Mike Danna.

The team added former Chief Derrick Nnadi in a trade before the cutdown date.

Nick Bolton leads the six linebackers and Trent McDuffie will anchor the defensive backfield.

The Chiefs open the season on September 5th at 7 p.m. on KSHB 41 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

