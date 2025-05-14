’The Kingdom’ docuseries follows Chiefs’ 2024 season on, off field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “The Kingdom,” a six-episode docuseries, promises to offer an “unprecedented” look into the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 season.

“It will explore the many highs and lows of the club’s iconic path to modern-day dynasty, detailed by countless untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped its legacy,” according to an ESPN news release.

The official title and trailer for the show were released Tuesday, May 13, at Disney Upfront.

At the event, Patrick Mahomes said the experience gave ESPN “unfiltered access to our lives — on and off the field.”

He went on to explain that “The Kingdom” dives into the legacy of the franchise while highlighting the “true heart of our great city, the team, and what it takes to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Episodes are expected to drop later this year on ESPN and Disney+.

