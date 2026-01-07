Travis Kelce becomes first 3-time winner of Nationwide's Charity Challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Once again, Travis Kelce has won Nationwide's Charity Challenge.

With his three first-place finishes, including back-to-back wins in 2024-25 and 2025-26, Kelce becomes the only player to win the Charity Challenge each time he was selected as his team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Kelce first won the fan-driven contest in 2020-21.

The award means Kelce earned $35,000 for his charity of choice, Operation Breakthrough Ignition Lab in Kansas City.

Kelce has supported Operation Breakthrough for over a decade. His work includes spearheading the Ignition Lab in 2021 to "provide a workforce development program where students ages 14-18 spend time each week getting real-world experience in fields ranging from culinary arts to automotive and engineering."

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins finished second in voting for the second year in a row, while Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata finished third.

Nationwide will donate $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to their charities of choice.

"Special thanks to the fans who tallied millions of votes in support of all the club winners who are doing incredible work in communities around the league," Nationwide VP of sports marketing Jim McCoy said in a news release.

—