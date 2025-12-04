Travis Kelce finalist for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second-straight year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in the running for a prestigious honor.

On Thursday, the NFL announced each team’s finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Kelce is once again the Chiefs’ finalist for the award.

During his 13-year career with the Chiefs, Kelce launched his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, which would partner with Operation Breakthrough. That partnership lead to the creation of the Ignition Lab in 2021, giving students a chance to learn life skills at an abandoned muffler shop in the North Hyde Park neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri.

“To be chosen as the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is such a great honor,” Kelce said in a news release Thursday. “I have so much love for Kansas City and the Chiefs organization, and to be selected once again means everything to me.”

The national winner of the 2025 award will be announced at the NFL Honors special on Thursday, Feb. 5. By virtue of being selected as the team’s finalist, Kelce’s foundation will receive $40,000. The overall winner’s charity would receive $250,000.

“Travis Kelce has been an influential part of the Kansas City community since his arrival 13 years ago,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He is a leader in every sense of the word.”

“The entire Chiefs organization and the greater Kansas City community are proud to once again have Travis as the club’s selection for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” Hunt said.

—