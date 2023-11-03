Tyreek Hill reflects on time playing in Kansas City ahead of 1st game against Chiefs

FRANKFURT, Germany. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill kept it light Thursday during his news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, ahead of the first ever meeting between him and his old team — the Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked about his feelings Hill joked, "I'm feeling tired," in reference to the current five-hour time difference between Germany and Miami.

The Dolphins' wide receiver was serious, though, in his reflection on his time in Kansas City.

"I absolutely loved every minute of it," Hill said of his time with the Chiefs. "I wouldn't take any of it back."

Hill is over a year-and-a-half removed from his trade from the Chiefs to the Dolphins.

"I'm kind of glad that it happened now," Hill said of the trade. "I don't even think about it now. Obviously, the situation I'm in now is great."

He's right. It was a rare win-win for both Kansas City and Hill.

Through repackaging of the draft picks obtained for Hill, the Chiefs have obtained Trent McDuffie, Skyy Moore, Darian Kinnard, Rashee Rice, Keondre Coburn and still a pick left in the 2025 Draft.

And, of course, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season — the team's first season without Hill.

Meanwhile, Hill has led the NFL in receiving since the trade and is currently on pace for an all-time NFL record 2,000+ yards in 2023.

Plus, his Dolphins are with the Chiefs atop the AFC standings.

"My family is from Miami," Hill went on discussing the benefits of the trade. "Also, I accomplished one of my goals of being one of the highest paid players in the league."

Hill continued, "So everything is great."

And now he's playing his first NFL team, for the first time.

"What I've been telling the guys to do is, find [Tracis] Kelce," Hill said of the defensive game plan. "Find Kelce. Although Pat is all-world, if he finds Kelce, if Kelce just catches a two-yard pass, he just finds energy in that and gets that team going."

Hill was in a playful mood Thursday at the Dolphins practice home in Germany, Stadion am Bornheimer Hang, about everything but Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and the "Swifties."

"I'm not getting into that, man. That's a dangerous crew. No comment," he said.

Hill did have a comment on where the game is being played - in Frankfurt, Germany, — instead of Kansas City, Missouri.

He said it didn't matter where the Chiefs played him, they were going to "have to get this work."

He then grinned and said that would be bulletin board material come Sunday.

