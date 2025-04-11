VIDEO | 41 is the Mic Chiefs podcast interviews potential 2025 NFL Draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 2025 NFL Draft less than a month away, 41 is the Mic Chiefs podcast hosts Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest and Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 Sports are talking with potential draft picks.

Listen as prospects join Derrick and Jacobs to discuss preparing for this year's draft and the journey to get to the next level.

—

March 18 | Jaylin Noel is a former standout wide receiver at Park Hill High School and Iowa State.

Noel spoke with Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest and Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 Sports about his experience at the NFL Combine, the key influences in his life and what draft weekend will mean to him.

Watch the podcast below.

41 is the Mic: Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel discusses his road to the 2025 NFL Draft

March 11 | Graham Mertz is a former standout at Blue Valley North and Bishop Miege who starred as quarterback for Wisconsin and Florida in the Big Ten and SEC.

Mertz spoke with Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest and Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 Sports about his experience at the NFL Combine, how his high school and college experience prepared him for the pro ranks, and how he attacked his rehab from a torn ACL in October to get ready to throw at his Pro Day later this month.

Watch the podcast below.

41 is the Mic: Florida QB Graham Mertz readies for NFL Draft

March 5 | Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest and Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 Sports are joined by Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish, fresh off his 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine.

They asked him about his experience in Indianapolis, how his time at Olathe North and Kansas State impacted him and much more.

Watch the podcast below.

41 is The Mic: K-State cornerback Jacob Parrish joins the show

—