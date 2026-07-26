VIDEO | Chiefs CB Jadon Canady, WR Cyrus Allen, RB Emmett Johnson speak during Day 2 of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs held their second day of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Sunday, and three of the team's rookies spoke with media members after practice.

First up was cornerback Jadon Canady, a fourth-round selection out of Oregon. Canady expressed he's focused on "doing the skills that are needed" for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Watch Canady's full comments in the video player below.

Chiefs CB Jadon Canady says he is focused on 'doing the skills that are needed'

Following Canady was rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen, a fifth-round pick who played at Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M before finishing his collegiate career at Cincinnati.

Allen told reporters Sunday that it's "all about timing" when working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Watch Allen talk at the podium in the video player below.

Chiefs WR Cyrus Allen says it's 'all about timing' when working with Patrick Mahomes

The last player at the podium Sunday was running back Emmett Johnson, who was also selected in the fifth round after an impactful senior campaign with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Johnson spoke about how he was still doing homework during the combine and draft process, working hard to graduate from Nebraska.

Hear more from Johnson in the video player below.

Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson says he was still doing homework during the combine, draft process

—