VIDEO | Chiefs’ Reid, Humphrey, Chenal, Hunt speak during Day 3 of training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs showed up for Day 3 of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, practicing for about two hours through a bit of rain Thursday morning.

According to head coach Andy Reid, the team has had a good few days of practice. Reid said the young players, in particular, are working hard.

Watch Reid speak to reporters in the video player below.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the team has had a good few days of practice, young guys working hard

Center Creed Humphrey, who was recently named to the 2025 NFL Top 100 list at No. 93, said the offensive line is working on its chemistry heading into the season.

Watch Humphrey speak to reporters in the video player below.

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey says the O Line is working on chemistry

Running back Kareem Hunt, who was signed in the middle of last year’s regular season, is getting a full off-season this year.

Hunt credits staying in shape and eating right as ways that help him prepare for a new season.

Watch Hunt speak to reporters in the video player below.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt says staying in shape, eating right helping prepare him for a new season

After the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl, linebacker Leo Chenal said it's time to turn the page.

Watch Chenal speak to reporters in the video player below.

Chiefs LB Leo Chenal says training camp ends Super Bowl frustration, it's time to turn the page

—