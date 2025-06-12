VIDEO | Chiefs’ Reid, Minshew, Hunt, Hicks, Suamataia speak from OTAs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued their offseason work Thursday as organized team activities continued from the team’s practice facility.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice and praised the players who turned out, saying the guys are working hard.

Watch Andy speak to reporters.

'Guys are working hard': Chiefs' Andy Reid on players during OTAs

During the off-season, the Chiefs brought in veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to back up Patrick Mahomes.

Minshew told reporters Thursday he’s glad to get to work with the team.

Watch Gardner speak to reporters.

'I love it man': Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew at OTAs

Signed in the middle of last year’s regular season, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is getting a full off-season this year to prepare for this year’s season with the team.

Watch Kareem speak to reporters.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt discusses full offseason with Chiefs

Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia also spoke Thursday to reporters.

