VIDEO | Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 1 of Chiefs rookie minicamp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks and select players stepped on the field for the first time at training camp Wednesday morning, July 17.

There were 37 players on the field.

Collectively, the young players looked sharp for their first day since middle of June. The practice had a good tempo to it and the players saw plenty of reps before the veterans arrive next week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked sharp during his seven-on-seven drills. Carson Wentz had a couple of passes get away from him but that is to be expected on his first day back.

The quarterbacks were willing to test their limits in tight windows during the redzone portion of work. Rookie safety Jaden Hicks had a couple of break ups.

First round pick Xavier Worthy had an impressive catch down the sidelines while getting control of the ball and two feet in. Worthy saw plenty of reps for his first day on the field.

Running backs Louis Rees-Zammit, Emani Bailey and Carson Steele saw a plethora of reps during individual drills and seven-on-seven.

Chiefs Transactions

The Chiefs signed wide receiver Kyle Sheets. He replaces the roster spot left by the release of Isaiah Buggs.

The team placed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, defensive end Charles Omenihu, guard Joe Thuney and cornerback Jaylen Watson on the active physically-unable to perform.

Defensive end B.J. Thompson was placed on the non-football injury list.

Looking forward

The Chiefs will be back out on the field tomorrow for day two of their three day rookie minicamp. That practice is closed to the public.

