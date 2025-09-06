WATCH | 41 is the Mic: Chiefs fall 27-21 to Chargers in season opener in Brazil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were slow out of the gate Friday night in a 27-21 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

KSHB 41 Sports Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs and Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest offer their thoughts on the game and what the Chiefs need to figure out ahead of the home opener on Sunday, Sept. 14, against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch in the video player below