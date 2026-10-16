Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
40  WX Alerts
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs HC Andy Reid, players talk Sunday matchup against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center Creed Humphrey, running back Kenneth Walker and punter Matt Araiza spoke with the media as the team remains undefeated heading into its Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chiefs P Matt Araiza talks fake punt play, running ball
Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker talks preps for Chargers matchup
Chiefs C Creed Humphrey says team isn't underestimating Chargers
Chiefs HC Andy Reid talks matchup against Chargers
Chargers Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs sit undefeated so far this season, while the Los Angeles Chargers remain winless.

The two are set to face off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center Creed Humphrey, running back Kenneth Walker III and punter Matt Araiza spoke with the media Friday ahead of the Week 6 matchup.

You can watch videos from the press conference below.:

Chiefs HC Andy Reid talks matchup against Chargers
Chiefs C Creed Humphrey says team isn't underestimating Chargers
Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker talks preps for Chargers matchup
Chiefs P Matt Araiza talks fake punt play, running ball

Report a typo