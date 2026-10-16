Chiefs HC Andy Reid, players talk Sunday matchup against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs sit undefeated so far this season, while the Los Angeles Chargers remain winless.

The two are set to face off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center Creed Humphrey, running back Kenneth Walker III and punter Matt Araiza spoke with the media Friday ahead of the Week 6 matchup.

You can watch videos from the press conference below.:

Chiefs HC Andy Reid talks matchup against Chargers

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey says team isn't underestimating Chargers

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker talks preps for Chargers matchup

Chiefs P Matt Araiza talks fake punt play, running ball

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