Wingnutz in Buffalo specializes in size, sauciness and crunch

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the BBQ capitol of the world to the buffalo wing capitol of the world, we went to Wingnutz in Buffalo, New York, to see what makes their buffalo wings so special.

"So, the reason people love it so much is we really put so much care and love into our wings," Wingnutz co-owner Chris Cavallari said. "These are buffalo wings with a twist."

In 2005, Ed and Alicia Wrazen set out to make the best wings out of their basement. That later turned into catering for parties and to cooking wings in the kitchen at The Knights of Columbus in Buffalo.

Their wings later went viral, prompting an expansion and the first-ever Wingnutz in Buffalo, partnering with several others to make it happen.

"Ordinary buffalo wings tend to be a little soggy and they're not as large and we just got tired of being disappointed with chicken wings. So, we specialize in size, sauciness and crunch," said AJ Giordano, Wingnutz co-owner.

Wingnutz would like to expand to dozens more locations in the coming years, but Kansas City might taking a little more convincing.

"We're focusing on the east coast primarily, but we'll see," Cavallari said.