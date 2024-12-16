Watch Now
'With love': Chiefs waive RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire after nearly 5 seasons

Matt Slocum/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after winning the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have waived running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after nearly five seasons with the team.

Edwards-Helaire took the time to thank the organization and Chiefs Kingdom on social media.

Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true!" he said in the post. "To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!"

The team selected Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Edwards-Helaire, 25, won two Super Bowl rings during his time with the team.

The team made the announcement official late Monday afternoon.


