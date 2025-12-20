With Mahomes out, Chiefs turn to Minshew against struggling Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs play their first game already having been eliminated from the playoffs, something that last happened in 2014.

The Chiefs' amazing streak of division titles and Super Bowl trips is also over.

Patrick Mahomes is out, with Gardner Minshew replacing him at quarterback.

The Chiefs have bigger issues, losing three straight and five of their last six. They last lost four consecutive games midway through the 2017 season. Kansas City visits Tennessee with a 1-5 record on the road.

The Titans are looking for their first home win this season, having lost 11 straight.

Chiefs player to watch

Quarterback Gardner Minshew. The veteran backup will be under center with Patrick Mahomes recovering from surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee.

Minshew has started 46 games in his NFL career, so taking the opening snap won't be new for him.

He completed his first three passes after taking over in the final minutes against the Chargers last week, but his interception two plays later sealed the 16-13 loss.

Titans player to watch

QB Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft has started a rookie franchise-record 14 games for Tennessee.

He is also coming off his first game without being sacked, but remains tied for the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL. He also threw two touchdown passes last week.

Key matchup

The Chiefs' run defense vs. Titans running back Tony Pollard.

The veteran running back is coming off his two best rushing games this season and another 100-yard rushing performance would be the first in his NFL career.

The Chiefs rank seventh in the NFL, allowing 99.1 yards rushing per game.

Key injuries

Chiefs: Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton are in the concussion protocol and out.

Also out are left tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps and elbow), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), linebackers Leo Chenal (shoulder), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder) and tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring).

Titans: Linebacker Cedric Gray (concussion protocol) is out. Wide receiver Van Jefferson (back) and tight end Gunnar Helm (toe) are questionable. Outside linebacker Ali Gaye (knee) is one of a trio who started practicing Wednesday and is questionable to be activated off injured reserve.

Series notes

These are original AFL franchises that first met in 1960 when the Chiefs were the Dallas Texans.

The Chiefs have won two of the past three against the Titans after a four-game losing streak, including a 35-24 win in the AFC championship game in January 2020.

The Titans beat the Chiefs in the wild-card round in January 2018, the year before Mahomes became the starting quarterback in Kansas City.

Stats and stuff

The Chiefs have already been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Their streak of nine straight AFC West titles, seven consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and three straight Super Bowl trips has also ended.

The Chiefs have lost three straight and five of their last six. The only win came in overtime against Indianapolis.

Kansas City has not lost four consecutive games since midway through the 2017 season. The Chiefs are 1-5 on the road this season.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce needs 52 yards receiving to reach 13,000 for his career. He has caught a pass in 188 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones needs 1 1/2 sacks to pass Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third-most in Chiefs history.

The Titans are looking for their first home win this season. The Titans are mired in an 11-game skid, tied for this franchise's longest since moving to Tennessee in 1997. The then-Houston Oilers lost 13 straight over the 1972 and 1973 seasons, with each of those teams going 1-13.

Ward posted a season-high 101.2 passer rating last week. He leads all rookies with 2,638 yards passing and is second with 11 touchdown passes.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble last week.

Pollard led the Titans with 112 yards from scrimmage last week.

Running back Tyjae Spears ran for 34 yards last week.

Tight end Gunnar Helm had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown last week, and the rookie has had at least six catches in his past two home games.

Linebacker Cedric Gray led the Titans with 16 tackles last week.

Linebacker Jaylen Harrell had a sack last week.

—