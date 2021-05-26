Watch
Former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers joins Chiefs coaching staff

Josie Lepe/AP
San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers watches warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She made such an impression on then-Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan that he asked her to follow him to San Francisco when he was hired to coach the Niners. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 17:44:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach and Kansas native Katie Sowers will be joining the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, Sowers announced her new job on Instagram with the caption saying, “Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City..I’m home!”

The position is through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship which is designed to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches.

In 2016, Sowers worked with the Atlanta Falcons under the fellowship and joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 as a full-time offensive assistant.

Sower became the first openly gay coach in the NFL and woman to coach in a Super Bowl. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

