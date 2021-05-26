Former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers joins Chiefs coaching staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach and Kansas native Katie Sowers will be joining the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, Sowers announced her new job on Instagram with the caption saying, “Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City..I’m home!”

The position is through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship which is designed to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches.

In 2016, Sowers worked with the Atlanta Falcons under the fellowship and joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 as a full-time offensive assistant.

Sower became the first openly gay coach in the NFL and woman to coach in a Super Bowl. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.