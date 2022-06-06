Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill returns to Kansas City for youth camp

OLATHE, Kan. — Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back in Kansas City over the weekend.

Hill hosted his youth football camp Sunday at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex.

It marked the first time the Super Bowl-winning former Chief was back in public in Kansas City since he was traded to the Miami Dolphins earlier this spring.

Those at the camp received hands-on instruction in a “high-energy, positive environment.”

The camp was open to boys and girls ages six-16.

Hill met with reporters after the camp to discuss his busy off-season, which now includes a new podcast that includes discussion of Hill’s final season in Kansas City.

“I got nothing but respect from top to bottom,’ Hill told reporters Sunday. “That’s from Andy Reid, from Patrick Mahomes, to (Travis) Kelce, all them boys.

“I love my teammates no matter what,” he said.

Hill said he’s happy with the buzz his podcast has generated.

“My podcast is headed in the right direction, and I’m getting the exact reaction that I wanted from people.”

