Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Fred Arbanas, dies at 82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end -- and longtime Jackson County legislator -- Fred Arbanas died at the age of 82, the Jackson County Democratic Party announced Saturday in a Facebook post.

"We are sad to learn about the passing of longtime Jackson County Legislator and advocate Fred Arbanas," the Facebook post said. "His contributions to the county are too long to list here.

He was a great man who will be dearly missed."

Arbanas played with the Chiefs for eight years from 1963-1970 . Arbanas is on the 1960 AFL Hall of Fame All-Decade Team and is five-time Pro Bowler.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in a news release that Arbanas was known for his "tenacity and courage on the field."

"Fred was a key contributor to the early success of the franchise in both Dallas and Kansas City," Hunt said. "He was a dynamic threat at the tight end position, and he helped the Chiefs finish as the winningest franchise in the 10-year history of the American Football League. When his playing days were over, Fred dedicated the second phase of his career to public service and made a lasting impact on Jackson County. Our heartfelt condolences are with the Arbanas family during this time.”

He finished in the top 10 for receiving touchdowns four times during his career -- 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967.

Arbanas' best season came in 1964 when he posted 686 yards, with eight touchdowns in 14 games started.

The tight end played 118 games with the Chiefs, according to the team, and was on three AFL Championship teams (1962, 1966, 1969). The Detroit native was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

A Jackson County golf course received its namesake from Arbanas, who served as a Jackson County legislator from 1973 to 2014. He also served as chairman of the Jackson County Legislature in 1974, 1975, 1988 and 1989.