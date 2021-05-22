Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Joe Beckwith dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Joe Beckwith died the team announced on Twitter on Saturday.

Beckwith, 66, spent two seasons, 1984 and 1985, with the Royals and was on the 1985 team which won the Major League Baseball World Series Championship that season.

During his two seasons with the Royals , Beckwith pitched nearly 196 innings for the team, posted a 3.73 earned run average (ERA) and struck out 155 batters.

Beckwith also spent five years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Former Royals pitcher Joe Beckwith passed away earlier today. We send our condolences to his family. Beckwith was a member of the 1985 team that brought Kansas City its first World Series championship," the team said on Twitter.