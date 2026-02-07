Former Royal Terrance Gore passes away at 34

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terrance Gore, who had two different stints with the Kansas City Royals across his eight-year MLB career, has passed away at the age of 34.

"We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones," the Royals wrote in a post on X Saturday morning.

Gore was a member of the Royals as they won back-to-back AL pennants and the 2015 World Series. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets throughout his time in the majors.

Known for his ability as a pinch runner due to his speed, Gore stole 43 bases in his regular season career while only being caught nine times. He was 5-for-6 in stolen base attempts in the postseason.

—