Former Royals GM Dayton Moore headed to Texas Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday afternoon they hired former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as Senior Advisor, Baseball Operations.

Moore parted ways with the team on Sept. 21st. He had been the general manager of the organization since June 2006. He lead the organization to a 2014 AL pennant and the second World Series championship in 2015.

It was the club's only postseason runs since their 1985 World Series title. Moore helped lead four seasons of .500 or better baseball in Kansas City over 16 full seasons. That stretch was from 2013 until 2016.

Moore was promoted to president of baseball operations in September 2021 before his departure a year later.

He began his professional baseball career joining the Atlanta Braves as an area scouting supervisor in 1994. He was promoted in 1996 as an assistant in the baseball operations of the front office.

He become the assistant director of scouting in 1997. And was then named the assistant director of player development in 1999. He received two more promotions before being named the assistant general manager/ baseball operations in August of 2005.

Moore will work with current Rangers general manager Chris Young. Young was a pitcher on the Royals 2015 World Series team and remained with the organization through 2017.

