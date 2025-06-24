Former Royals hitting star Whit Merrifield announced his retirement Tuesday from Major League Baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royal Whit Merrifield announced his retirement Tuesday from Major League Baseball.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Merrifield said the decision was an easy one.

Congratulations on an amazing run @WhitMerrifield. We’re beyond grateful to have been a part of the journey every step of the way.#TeamWSM pic.twitter.com/MW6zgsxnXJ — Warner Sports Management (@WSM_Baseball) June 24, 2025

“Many factors played a role in my decision, but the main one was a 6 pound 6 ounce gift from God my wife and I were blessed with in March of 2024," Merrifield said in his retirement statement. "I was never talented enough to just show up and play. Baseball required my full focus and energy for me to compete at the level I wanted to, and I realize I can no longer give that effort. At this point in life, I’d much rather chase around a toddler than chase sliders.”

Merrifield, 36, was a ninth-round draft pick of the Royals in the 2010 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft.

He played seven years for the Royals, and in two of those seasons, he hit over .300.

“I was so privileged and blessed to have played for the cities I played in,” Merrifield wrote in his statement. “KC you became a second home to my family and I. Nothing compares to a first love.”

In addition to his time with the Royals, Merrifield also played in Toronto, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

“Philly, I liked you way more than you liked me,” he said. “Sorry I stunk for you.”

He also said it was the joy of a lifetime to play and end his career for his favorite childhood team, the Atlanta Braves.

“I loved all the moments,” he said. “All the highs and lows. I’m grateful for the way this game molded me. I can’t wait to tell my story to my daughter one day."

Merrifield finished his career with a .280 batting average, 1,249 hits, 485 runs batted in and 94 home runs.

No. 15 signed off simply with, "What a ride. Thanks for everything.”

