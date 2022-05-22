Watch
Four-run ninth seals 9-2 win for Twins over Royals

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) beats the tag by Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez as he dives back to first on a pickoff attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:15 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 01:15:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Ryan struck out six and the Minnesota Twins capped the game with a four-run ninth inning for a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Ryan allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was ahead going into the ninth, when the offense erupted.

The top six batters in the Twins lineup all collected RBIs in the win.

The Royals’ Brad Keller tossed seven innings and gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

In the sixth inning, Keller notched his 400th career strikeout.

