Framber Valdez holds Royals hitless through 7, Jose Altuve's hit in 9th lifts Astros to 3-2 win

Framber Valdez pitched seven no-hit innings and Jose Altuve hit a game-ending RBI double in the ninth to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The game was tied at 2-all when Jake Meyers singled off James McArthur (5-6) with one out in the ninth. There were two outs when Altuve bounced his double off the wall in left field to send Meyers home and set off a wild celebration.

“He always finds a way to wow us and that’s another big swing by Jose Altuve,” manager Joe Espada said.

The Royals trailed 2-0 and had just one hit when Bobby Witt Jr. reached on an error by shortstop Jeremy Peña to start the ninth. With one out, Paul DeJong sent a slider from Josh Hader (7-7) into the Crawford Boxes in left field to tie it.

Valdez was pulled after throwing 98 pitches, 60 for strikes, with seven strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter. He wasn't upset that Espada removed him from the game with the no-hitter intact.

“He made the decision that I was done there and I agreed,” Valdez said through an interpreter. “The most important thing was that we won the game.”

Espada raved about his starter's performance.

“That curveball, the sinker kept that all-righty lineup off-balance,” Espada said. “His stuff is so good. Efficient, composed, going after hitters, getting big outs.”

Bryan Abreu took over to start the eighth and retired Michael Massey on a fly ball before pinch-hitter MJ Melendez grounded out. Pinch-hitter Kyle Isbel then grounded a single to left field for the Royals' first hit.

The 30-year-old Valdez threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1, 2023. He nearly had a second one earlier this month before Corey Seager homered with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win over Texas on Aug. 6.

It was the second time this week the Astros took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning. Spencer Arrighetti allowed his first hit to start the eighth in a 10-0 win over the NL East-leading Phillies on Wednesday.

Valdez sailed through the first four innings but needed some help from his defense in the fifth. Freddy Fermin hit a sharp grounder to Peña, who fielded it and made a leaping throw that bounced to Victor Caratini at first just before Fermin’s foot hit the bag.

Valdez smiled and pointed at Peña after the play. Nick Loftin grounded out to end the inning.

Valdez hit Perez with a pitch with one out in the seventh before striking out DeJong. Fermin walked, prompting a visit from pitching coach Josh Miller. Valdez then struck out Loftin to end his night.

Espada said it was a tough decision to remove Valdez but that he thought it was best because of how hard he had to work in the seventh inning.

Ben Gamel led off Houston’s third with his first home run this season, a shot to center field.

Yainer Diaz singled with one out in the eighth before a double by Caratini. The Astros made it 2-0 when Diaz scored on a sacrifice fly by Peña.

Seth Lugo permitted six hits and a run with nine strikeouts in six innings.

“He had it all working,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “Seven innings of one-run baseball against that team is a phenomenal effort.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: 1B Vinnie Pasquantino will miss the rest of the regular season after breaking his right thumb while trying to make a play Thursday night. The injury will require surgery and the expected recovery time is 6-to-8 weeks, meaning Pasquantino could potentially return if the Royals make a playoff run. ... Reliever Lucas Erceg was injured on the same play when he tried to barehand a comebacker. His hand was bruised and swollen Friday but Quatraro said the injury wasn’t serious.

Astros: 3B Alex Bregman was out of the lineup Friday with elbow soreness. ... RF Kyle Tucker (right shin bruise) took live batting practice Friday for the first time since fouling a ball off his leg June 3. Tucker said he’s feeling good and believes he can return soon. He added that he hopes not to go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment and instead prepare for his return by doing more live BP and possibly simulated games.

UP NEXT

Houston LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.39 ERA) opposes LHP Cole Ragans (10-8, 3.28) when the series continues Saturday night.