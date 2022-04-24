Watch
France has 5 hits, 5 RBIs as Mariners out slug Royals 13-7

Stephen Brashear/AP
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, right, scores on a single by Ty France while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher waits for the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Posted at 1:44 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 02:44:22-04

SEATTLE — Ty France had five hits, including a three-run homer, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 13-7.

Royals reliever Jake Brentz walked four straight batters to open the eighth inning.

His bases-loaded free pass to Julio Rodriguez allowed Donovan Walton to score the go-ahead run.

Jesse Winker then drove in two runs with a double to make it 10-7 before France homered to center field.

France, who had five RBIs, became the first Mariners player with five or more hits in a game since Dee-Strange Gordon on May 1, 2018.

Seattle had seven extra-base hits. J.P. Crawford launched a two-run homer in the first.

