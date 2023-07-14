Royals game Friday vs. Tampa Bay postponed due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' game scheduled for Friday night at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed due to weather.

The club was set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the team’s first game since the All Star break.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader.

The first game is set for 1:10 p.m. The second game is slated for 6:10 p.m. at its regularly scheduled time

Tickets for Friday’s game will be honored for the first game Saturday.

Fans won’t need to exchange their original tickets if they attend the first game Saturday.

More information will be posted online.

