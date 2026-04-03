Friday night Kansas City Royals game postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced the Friday evening game against the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed.

There will be a two-admission (split) doubleheader Saturday, according to the club.

The game scheduled for Saturday will start at 1:10 p.m. The Friday night game will be played at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets for Friday's postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game tomorrow at 6:10 p.m.

Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they decide to attend the rescheduled game.



Fireworks Friday, presented by Price Chopper and Oreo, will begin after the second game Saturday night.

For more information, click here.

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