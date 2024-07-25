Watch Now
Gabriel Moreno hits go-ahead double in 5-run 9th inning, the Diamondbacks beat the Royals 8-6

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Colin E. Braley/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates hitting a three-run home during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 11:18 PM, Jul 24, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gabriel Moreno gave Arizona the lead in the ninth inning with a two-run double, Ketel Marte added a three-run homer and the Diamondbacks beat the Kansas City Royals 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Eugenio Saurez homered for Arizona in the second and Joc Pederson and Christian Walker hit back-to-back shots in the fourth to make it 3-1. Pederson has 200 career homers.

With Arizona down 4-3 in the ninth against closer James McArthur (4-4), Lourdes Gurriel Jr singled with one out, Geraldo Perdomo walked and Moreno slashed the double that rolled to the wall in the right-center gap. After Corbin Carroll's single, Marte blasted the three-run homer to center. The All-Star homered in all three games in the series.

Joe Mantiply (4-2) pitched the eighth for the victory and Paul Sewald closed it out after allowing Vinnie Pasquantino's two-run single in the ninth.

The Royals took the lead with a three-run fourth. Michael Massey doubled and scored on Maikel Garcia’s fielder’s choice. Isbel followed with a triple to tie it and scored on Ryne Nelson's wild pitch.

Bobby Witt Jr went 3 for 4 for Kansas City to raise his average to .344.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Arizona returns home to face Pittsburgh on Friday night. The Diamondbacks hadn't announced a starter.

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (6-6, 3.00 ERA) was set to start Friday night at home against the Chicago Cubs.

