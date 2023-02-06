Get to know Glendale, host city of Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The third time is a charm for Glendale, Arizona, when it comes to hosting the Super Bowl.

This weekend, as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the suburb of Phoenix is marking Super Bowl LVII as the third in its city.

At our stop at the Glendale Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, one look over the balcony on its rooftop and the view is incredible. It’s located right across from State Farm Stadium.

“We are in the midst of everything, everything is walkable. This is a sports and entertainment district. So there's food, there's fun, there's family entertainment,” shared Danielle Dutsch, the administrator for Glendale Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Dutsch added, “I want you guys to know that this is a warm and welcoming destination. There's plenty to do here. Come again! It’s a year-round destination. See all there is to do and all the fun and experiential entertainment that Glendale has to offer."

The natural beauty is awe-inspiring, from parks to trails and more, all open to visitors.

“This is a great place to bring families and just enjoy time and it's free. There's no cost to this. So Glendale Parks Recreation really wants people to come enjoy the parks,” Recreation Administrator Paul King told KSHB 41.

In the end, southwest hospitality is on full display as fans descend on Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.

